Chargers' Joey Bosa: Tallies another sack
Bosa tallied three tackles (two solo), one sack and forced fumble in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders.
What's more impressive: Bosa has recorded as many sacks (16) than games played in his career, or the fact that Bosa has six games in which he's failed to record a sack compared to 10 in which he has taken down the quarterback. The answer: both are impressive numbers deserving of an even more impressive player. Bosa will look to continue the trend next week against the Broncos.
