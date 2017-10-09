Chargers' Joey Bosa: Tallies two sacks in win
Bosa tacked on six tackles (two solo), two sacks and a fumble forced in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.
It might be too early in the season to write in stone, but through five weeks the combination of Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa may be the best pass rushing duo in the league, as both finished Sunday's win with two sacks. Bosa continues to rack up the tackle numbers, providing a relatively safe floor for IDP owners on the off week that he doesn't register a sack.
More News
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Another six tackles despite loss•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Picks up six tackles in loss•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Snaps sack streak in Sunday's loss•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Dominant pass rusher in loss•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Secures sack in preseason win•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Suits up for first preseason game•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...