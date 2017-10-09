Bosa tacked on six tackles (two solo), two sacks and a fumble forced in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

It might be too early in the season to write in stone, but through five weeks the combination of Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa may be the best pass rushing duo in the league, as both finished Sunday's win with two sacks. Bosa continues to rack up the tackle numbers, providing a relatively safe floor for IDP owners on the off week that he doesn't register a sack.