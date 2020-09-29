Bosa picked up two tackles and a sack in the 21-16 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

It was another poor outing for Bosa, as he jumped offside or drew a neutral zone infraction on at least three plays throughout the course of the game. Luckily those gaffes don't count against IDP users, but it's been a bit surprising to see Bosa struggle so much with opposing hard counts. To make matters worse, he's been ineffective against the run as well with the Panthers repeatedly running directly at his side of the line. Three straight weeks with a sack is all fantasy managers will ask for, but the play on the field certainly has not warranted his massive offseason contract extension.