Chargers' Joey Bosa: Unable to do much
Bosa picked up a meager two tackles (one solo) in the 26-24 loss Thursday to the Raiders.
This certainly wasn't the type of game Bosa fantasy owners were hoping for, as the fearsome pass rusher played second fiddle to teammate Melvin Ingram during the few opportunities in which Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr held the ball too long, as the latter registered two sacks. Bosa was still disruptive, at one point shedding two blockers to make an excellent tackle behind the line of scrimmage on a critical second-half run, but he didn't do enough to show up on the box score.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Mike Gesicki, Jonnu Smith and Vance McDonald are among the highlight options in Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.