Bosa picked up a meager two tackles (one solo) in the 26-24 loss Thursday to the Raiders.

This certainly wasn't the type of game Bosa fantasy owners were hoping for, as the fearsome pass rusher played second fiddle to teammate Melvin Ingram during the few opportunities in which Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr held the ball too long, as the latter registered two sacks. Bosa was still disruptive, at one point shedding two blockers to make an excellent tackle behind the line of scrimmage on a critical second-half run, but he didn't do enough to show up on the box score.