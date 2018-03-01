Bosa (finger) underwent surgery this offseason, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bosa has been dealing with a dislocated finger on his right hand since 2016 and battled through the injury all of last season while recording a team-leading 12.5 sacks. He elected not to play in the Pro Bowl due to the injury, but it looks like the surgery will take care of any lingering issues Bosa was dealing with. Expect the young defensive end to be ready to take part in offseason workouts when they come along.