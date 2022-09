Bosa (groin) is set to undergo additional tests to determine the severity of his injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bosa went down with a groin injury in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and will now get additional imaging to diagnose his specific injury. The 27-year-old was replaced in the contest by Kyle Van Noy, who will likely absorb most of Bosa's workload if he's unable to go in Week 4.