Bosa (shin) was a limited participant during the Chargers' practice session Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Bosa racked up eight tackles, three sacks, one pass deflection and a fumble recovery while fielding 85 percent of the defensive snaps last Sunday in a loss to the Bills. The two-time Pro Bowler was not declared to have inherited an injury postgame, so a DNP on Wednesday raised eyebrows. He's dealt with a myriad of health issues in 2020, including injuries to his triceps, ankle and knee in addition to a concussion, but the shin injury is a new development. Given that he's already upgraded to limited participation in practice, Bosa is seemingly on the right track towards suiting up Week 13 against the Patriots. His availability Friday will go a long way towards confirming as such.
More News
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Monster performance against Bills•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Cleared from concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Won't face Dolphins•
-
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Making progress in protocol•