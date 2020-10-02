Bosa (triceps/ankle) was limited during Thursday's practice.
The two-time Pro Bowler has been playing through a triceps injury in recent weeks, though it doesn't seem to be an unmanageable injury given that he's recorded a sack in Weeks 1, 2 and 3. Bosa just played a season-high 98 percent of the defensive workload Sunday in a loss to the Panthers, though his ankle issue is something that has popped up on the injury report this week. At this stage it doesn't appear Bosa's availability for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers is in serious question, though his level of involvement during Friday's practice may provide confirmation.