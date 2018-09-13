Bosa (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Bosa, who is dealing with a bone bruise in his foot, will continue to proceed on a course of rest and rehab. As such, he remains week-to-week beyond Sunday's contest. Isaac Rochell is thus in line to continue filling in as a starting defensive end for the Chargers while Bosa is out.