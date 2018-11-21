Coach Anthony Lynn said that Bosa (foot) will start against the Cardinals on Sunday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa made his 2018 debut during Sunday's loss to the Broncos, but played only 31 of 56 defensive snaps and served as a backup to Melvin Ingram and Damion Square. The 2016 first-round pick did not suffer a setback during the Week 11 loss, and finally appears to have gotten healthy enough to return to his role as a starter. With Bosa returning to the starting lineup Week 12 against the Cardinals, Square will revert to his position as a backup.