Bosa (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Bosa managed to log a trio of limited practices this week, but he won't gain full clearance from the league's five-step concussion protocol in time to suit up against Miami. With Bosa out again, Jerry Tillery could get another opportunity to start across from Melvin Ingram.
