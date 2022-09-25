site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Joey Bosa: Won't return against Jaguars
RotoWire Staff
Bosa has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a groin injury.
Bosa exited the game early on and managed to record only one tackle as a result. Kyle Van Noy has seen an increased role in Bosa's absence.
