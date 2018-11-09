Bosa (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Oakland.

Bosa has been doing change-of-direction drills over the past week-plus, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports, but has yet to return to practice in an official capacity. The 23-year-old has no firm timetable for his return, but next week's game against the Broncos remains a possibility for him to make his season debut. Isaac Rochell and Damion Square should continue to see increased snaps at defensive end in his absence.

