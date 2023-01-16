The Chargers signed Hightower to a reserve/future deal Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Hightower was signed to the Chargers' practice squad at the end of September after failing to make the Eagles' initial 53-man roster, but he didn't make any appearances during the 2022 campaign. The undrafted wideout out of Boise State played in 13 games as a rookie for Philadelphia, totaling 10 receptions on 29 targets for 167 yards across 346 offensive snaps, but he's seen NFL action in just one game since.