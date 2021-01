Hurst signed a reserve/future contract with the Chargers on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Hurst linked up with Los Angeles' practice squad in mid-November, after the Buccaneers decided to part ways with the 24-year-old wideout 12 days earlier. He's still in search of his NFL debut, but Hurst will kick off the 2021 league year as a member of the Chargers organization.