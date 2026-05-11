The Chargers signed Pascuzzi as an undrafted free agent Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pascuzzi spent three years at Iowa before transferring to Tulane for the 2025 season. The tight end totalled 12 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown over 14 games with the Green Wave. The 21-year-old clearly impressed at the Chargers' rookie mini-camp and will have his shot to compete for a 2026 roster spot in training camp.