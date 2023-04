The Chargers selected McFadden in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 156th overall.

McFadden played left tackle at Clemson, but the beefy offensive lineman likely projects as a guard at the NFL level. McFadden is an older prospect (he will turn 24 during the season), but given the seemingly endless injuries to the Chargers' offensive line over the years, it's clear the three-year Clemson starter will be valuable depth entering 2023.