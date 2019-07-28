Smallwood inked an undisclosed contract with the Chargers on Sunday.

Smallwood bounced around in the 2018 season, spending time on the Chiefs' and 49ers' practice squads, but found a new home Sunday. The Oklahoma product caught 18 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown over 21 games with the Sooners. It's unlikely that Smallwood will make any fantasy-relevant contributions in 2019.

