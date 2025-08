Fuga (undisclosed) reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Fuga will remain with the team after clearing waivers, albeit on injured reserve and will now be forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming campaign unless he's waived with an injury settlement. The rookie undrafted free agent will now shift his focus to getting healthy for the 2026 season and will look to make his NFL debut then.