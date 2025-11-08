site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Josh Harris: Activated off IR
RotoWire Staff
Nov 8, 2025
The
Chargers activated Harris (chest) off injured reserve Saturday.
Harris has spent the entire season on injured reserve due to a chest injury he sustained over the summer. The 36-year-old should have a chance to make his season debut during Sunday's matchup versus the Steelers.
