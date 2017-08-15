Play

Lambo made his only field goal attempt in the loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Lambo drilled a 53-yard attempt, which would have been one yard short of his career high in a regular season game. The third-year kicker is embroiled in a duel for the starting job alongside undrafted rookie free agent Younghoe Koo, who made his only extra-point attempt in the first quarter.

