Lambo missed two of the five kicks he attempted in Friday's kicking competition with Younghoe Koo, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Friday wasn't the first time Lambo lost a kicking battle with undrafted free agent Younghoe Koo, who has continued to impress early in training camp. Perhaps more alarming for Lambo was the fact he was short on a 50-yard kick, given that his strong leg has been his calling card throughout his career.