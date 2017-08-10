Lambo is listed as the team's starting kicker in the most recent, unofficial depth chart, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Lambo has struggled throughout the early portion of training camp, losing multiple kicking battles with undrafted free agent Younghoe Koo thus far. Still, it doesn't appear as if Lambo has been knocked off the pedestal just yet, as head coach Anthony Lynn still listed Lambo as the No. 1 kicker on the opening depth chart of the preseason. He'll need to kick up his game (pun intended), however, if he plans to hold off Koo.