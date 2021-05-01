The Chargers selected Palmer in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 77th overall.

The Tennesse product was considered by some to be more of a Day 3 prospect, but his stock was on the rise leading up to the draft. Palmer dealt with shoddy quarterback play during his time in Knoxville, yet he still produced with 90 catches for 1,416 yards and seven touchdowns on 169 targets in his final three seasons. He's skilled at tracking the ball downfield, which makes him an interesting fit in Los Angeles. The Chargers have a pair of studs at the top of their receiver depth chart, but there are targets to be had in this offense.