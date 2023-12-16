Kelley tallied five carries for 22 yards and caught his lone target for six yards in Thursday's 63-21 throttling at the hands of the Raiders.

It's hard to tell if the playing time split was due to the game's blowout nature or if the plan to shift carries from Austin Ekeler to other backups finally came to fruition in Week 15, but Kelley didn't see a significant bump if so. The fourth-year back did play 15 snaps, more than last week's seven, but Isaiah Spiller was Thursday's biggest beneficiary as the second-year back played 24 offensive snaps and registered 16 total carries. With Brandon Staley now ousted as head coach, there could a significant offensive makeover to end the season.