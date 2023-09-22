Kelley is in line to lead the Chargers backfield Sunday in Minnesota with Austin Ekeler (ankle) ruled out for the contest.

Kelley handled 54 of 68 offensive snaps (79 percent) in place of Ekeler this past Sunday at Tennessee, while reserves Elijah Dotson (13 percent) and Isaiah Spiller (six percent) didn't get much more than scraps. Still, Kelley didn't make much headway against a tough Titans defensive front, taking 13 carries for 39 yards and failing to reel in his only target. In the end, he should have an easier time this Sunday versus a Vikings defense that has given up the seventh-most YPC (4.8) to opposing running backs through two games this season.