Kelley is active for Thursday's game against the Raiders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Kelley was a healthy scratch for last week's win over the Falcons, but he'll return to the lineup for Week 15, taking the place of Justin Jackson. When Jackson suited up last week, he saw just two carries for eight yards, so it's unclear what sort of role Kelley will have in the offense. He'll join Austin Ekeler and Kalen Ballage as healthy running backs for the divisional clash.