Kelley rushed nine times for seven yards and brought in all three targets for 26 yards in the Chargers' 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The rookie fourth-round pick had an opportunity to assume control of the backfield after Austin Ekeler exited the game for good in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury, but Kelley found the sledding to be extremely rough versus the Buccaneers' typically stalwart front seven. Kelley did appear to soak up some of Ekeler's usual passing game work by logging a modest but nevertheless season-high three targets, and he could be in line for a heavy workload in a Week 5 Monday night road matchup versus the Saints if Ekeler remains sidelined.