Kelley rushed three times for 16 yards and secured all three targets for 28 yards in the Chargers' 29-22 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday night.

Kelley opened the game as the starter with Austin Ekeler inactive and logged the first two rushing touches for the Chargers. The 2020 fourth-round pick's production was impressive on a per-touch basis, and he'll continue his battle with rookie Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree for the No. 2 running back job in next Saturday night's preseason home matchup against the Cowboys.