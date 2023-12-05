Kelley rushed six times for 16 yards and brought in two receptions for nine yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Patriots.

Neither Kelley nor starter Austin Ekeler could do much on the ground in a game mired by sloppy conditions. The 26-year-old has not recorded 30 or more snaps since Ekeler was hurt in Week 4 and has only seen two red-zone carries in these last eight games. The rainy conditions in New England may have impacted Ekeler's sub-par performance, but Kelley's lack of production has been a common theme when sharing the field with the lead back.