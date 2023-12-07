Coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Kelley could see increased opportunities out of the Chargers' backfield, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

"Competition for carries is going to be something that you can see happening," Staley said. "We're going to keep exploring, making adjustments so that we can find that rhythm I've been talking about. That's certainly one way to do it." Austin Ekeler has struggled badly since his Week 6 return from a high-ankle sprain, and he's averaging a career-low 3.5 yards per carry, a full yard below his 2022 average. Kelley has seen just 5.1 carries per game since Ekeler's return, but the Chargers badly need an offensive spark, and it sounds like upping Kelley's usage could be a way to provide one.