Kelley wasn't particularly impressive Sunday, as he carried the ball nine times for seven yards while also gaffing up an egregious fumble towards the end of the first half which allowed the Buccaneers to gain critical momentum in the eventual come-from-behind win. While it was Kelley's second fumble in as many weeks, it didn't seem as if coach Anthony Lynn lost much confidence in the rookie as Kelley eventually saw a season-high 57 percent of the offensive snaps. Consider this backfield a 1A/1B situation with Justin Jackson factoring in much in the same way Austin Ekeler did when Melvin Gordon was the lead tailback. Both Jackson and Kelley have proven to be resource pass-catchers out of the backfield, so whoever gets the majority of the work might simply boil down to who has the hotter hand each week. With three straight matchups against bottom-tier run defenses like the Saints, Jets and Dolphins, both Kelley and Jackson might be relevant fantasy options even in shallower formats.