Kelly (coach's decision) is inactive heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Los Angeles will roll with Kalen Ballage and Justin Jackson as secondary backs behind Austin Ekeler during a Week 16 AFC West clash. Kelley's 3.2 yards-per-carry average is uninspiring, while his two lost fumbles on the season motivate the Chargers' coaching staff to search elsewhere for more reliable options.