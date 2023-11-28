Kelley recorded three carries for eight yards and two receptions for six yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Ravens.

Kelley tied his season low in snap count with 13 compared to starter Austin Ekeler's 53. The 26-year-old has struggled even more in the recent weeks in the backup position, averaging a desolate 2.7 yards per carry in the last three weeks compared to Ekeler's 4.4, and not recording a game over 10 carries since the lead back was hurt in Weeks 2-4. With this small amount of production as the auxiliary back, the veteran remains a reserve option for fantasy managers unless Ekeler is injured again this season.