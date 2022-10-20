Kelly (knee) was listed as a non-participant on the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.
Kelley's absence from practice is no surprise, as he is expected to miss extended time after suffering an MCL sprain during Monday's win over the Broncos. The third-year running back split carries with fellow backup Sony Michel over the first six weeks of the season, recording 23 rushes for 104 yards and a touchdown and seven receptions for 56 yards. It's unclear exactly how long Kelley will be sidelined moving forward.