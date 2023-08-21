Kelley carried the ball four times for nine yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.

The fourth-year back got the first two touches of the night for the Chargers, but Kelley wound up being thoroughly out-played by Isaiah Spiller, who averaged 5.4 yards a carry on his five totes. The duo could continue jockeying for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Austin Ekeler right up until the Week 1 kickoff, but even if Kelley loses that battle, his ability to contribute on special teams might be enough to keep him on the roster.