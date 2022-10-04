Kelley carried the ball four times for 15 yards and didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Texans.

Kelley has routinely seen the larger snap share of backup platoon with Sony Michel, but it was the veteran who ultimately outsnapped Kelley 17 to 14 in a game in which the Chargers rode a comfortable lead for much of the contest. Kelley has been the more explosive of the backup backs in terms of yards per carry, but he's seen nine fewer carries with Michel seemingly locked in as the between-the-tackles ballcarrier.