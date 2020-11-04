Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Kelley has been "running timid lately," Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Kelley appears to be working behind both Justin Jackson and Troymaine Pope (concussion) in Los Angeles' backfield at this point. Jackson had 17 carries versus the Broncos on Sunday while Pope logged 10, compared to Kelley's seven rushes for 32 yards. Nor was the rookie fourth-round pick effective in his opportunities, as aside from an early 22-yard gain he was held to 10 yards on six carries, in addition to a loss of seven yards on his only catch. Lynn noted that he remains confident Kelley will "turn it around," but the rookie will need to improve his per-touch efficiency before fantasy managers are able to rely on him with much confidence.