Kelley rushed six times for 40 yards and caught his only target for one yard in Friday's 27-10 preseason loss to the Saints.

Kelley and Larry Rountree split the early reps at running back. The former looked more explosive, but the latter found the end zone despite mustering just 12 rushing yards on six attempts. Both Kelley and Rountree figure to mix in behind Austin Ekeler early in the season while rookie fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller works his way back from an ankle injury, but Spiller could wind up being the No. 2 running back later in the season unless one of Kelley or Rountree shows substantial improvement compared to previous years.