Kelley rushed 12 times for 29 yards and caught all five of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 39-29 win over the Jaguars.

Kelley out-touched Justin Jackson 17-10, but neither running back contributed much in the high-scoring affair. It's encouraging to see the rookie wrestle back the majority of the workload after Jackson posted 94 scrimmage yards to Kelley's 38 last week, but Kelley's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry on 75 totes through his first six games. Kelley will look to improve that efficiency at home against the Broncos in Week 8, while Jackson should continue to be his primary competition for playing time with Austin Ekeler (hamstring) still on IR.