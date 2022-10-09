Kelley carried the ball 10 times for 49 yards and a touchdown in the 30-28 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also caught both of his targets for 33 yards.

Kelley actually tallied the second most receiving yards on the team Sunday in what amounted to a heavy attack on the ground. It's entirely possible head coach Brandon Staley and company simply chose to ride the hot hand, but it's worth pointing out Kelley tallied 10 carries to Sony Michel's one, a possible sign the platoon backup backfield situation could be seeing a new hierarchy taking place. In any case, the third-year back still remains firmly behind Austin Ekeler who set a career high in rushing yards Sunday and also scored two touchdowns.