Kelley carried the ball two times for eight yards in Thursday's 30-27 win over the Raiders.

Kelley did next to nothing in this contest largely as a byproduct of just five offensive snaps. The return of Austin Ekeler and emergence of Kalen Ballage has made the rookie running back simply an afterthought, and it's hard to imagine that changing with just two games left to play especially considering Kelley was a healthy inactive just one game prior.