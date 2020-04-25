Chargers' Joshua Kelley: Fourth-round pick for LAC

The Chargers selected Kelley in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 112th overall.

A natural runner with 4.49 40-yard dash speed, Kelley compiled 1,060 rushing yards as a senior at UCLA. Impressive balance and quick acceleration could bring Kelley success as an interior runner at the next level, though it's worth noting that he didn't see much usage as a collegiate receiver (11 receptions for 71 yards in 2019). He stands to immediately compete for a role behind Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in Los Angeles' backfield.