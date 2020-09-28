Kelley carried the ball eight times for 43 yards and also caught both of his targets for nine yards in the 21-16 loss Sunday to the Panthers. He also lost a fumble.

Kelley took a backseat to Austin Ekeler in this one as the Chargers fell behind early. Part of that reason was because of the rookie's second-quarter fumble which came off a 16-yard run. That turnover set up the Panthers' lone touchdown and also a two-score lead. It's possible Kelley might find tough sledding again next week with the Chargers set to square off against a high-powered Buccaneers unit.