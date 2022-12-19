Kelley carried the ball 10 times for 24 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Titans.

Austin Ekeler left the game briefly in the first quarter to be checked out for an arm injury, and while the Chargers' starting RB returned to the field quickly, Kelley still wound up tying his season high in carries while scoring his second TD of the year on a one-yard plunge. Assuming Ekeker is 100 percent, expect him to return to his usual limited role in Week 16, although that could still offer Kelley some deep-league fantasy upside against a Colts defense that has collapsed over the last two weeks.