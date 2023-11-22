Kelley rushed six times for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers.

Kelley played 29 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps Sunday for the second straight week in relief of starting running back Austin Ekeler. The 26-year-old has seen his efficiency decrease in recent weeks, averaging a dismal 2.2 yards per carry in Week 11. Kelley should continue to hold value as an insurance policy if Ekeler were to miss time, yet the veteran will likely continue to see limited opportunities when the Chargers host the Ravens in Week 12.