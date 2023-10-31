Kelley carried the ball six times for 21 yards in the 30-13 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Kelley played just 15 total offensive snaps as Austin Ekeler and the Chargers cruised to a relatively easy win. The team ran for only 54 total yards on 25 combined carries, so while the Chargers led by double digits almost from the get go, it's a bit surprising to see the running game struggle to the extent it did Sunday. Don't expect an easier path of resistance against the Jets in Week 9.