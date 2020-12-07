Kelley (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Kelley's injury occurred with Los Angeles getting blown out in the fourth quarter. He had two catches for three yards and no carries prior to getting injured while working in a third-string role behind Austin Ekeler and Kalen Ballage.
