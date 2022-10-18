Kelley (knee) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Broncos.
Kelley went to the blue medical tent, then exited the tent and began riding the stationary bike along the sideline. While his injury doesn't appear to be too serious based on that series of events, it remains to be seen whether Kelley can return Monday. Sony Michel will be an option to spell Austin Ekeler while Kelley's sidelined.
