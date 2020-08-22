Kelley remains in a tight battle with Justin Jackson for the No. 2 spot behind Austin Ekeler, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

It was a tremendous week of practice for Kelley, who began Monday on third-string only to eventually see first-team action by Thursday. The nearly 6-foot running back brings a bit more power to his game which ultimately might make him a more optimal No. 2 behind the sturdy, yet smaller Ekeler, but Jackson has been impressive in brief stints at the NFL level as well especially as a change-of-pace back.